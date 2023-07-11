82.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
A little clarification of The Villages is the ‘laughingstock’ letter

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Just a note to clarify something about reporting things, as noted in the letter about The Villages becoming “the laughingstock of the area.” Community Watch does not report architectural violations in The Villages contrary to what some people think. Residents are to report violations in their own neighborhood or village not some other village just because they don’t like something about another’s property. The “troll problem” seems to occur in the newer areas, however some reports do come from areas that have been around for 20 years or so.

Ron Irwin
Village of Polo Ridge

 

