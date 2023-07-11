81.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Fruitland Park K-9 unit assists in apprehension of suspect with methamphetamine

By Staff Report
Lisa Renee Colvin
A Fruitland Park K-9 unit assisted in the apprehension of a suspect with methamphetamine.

An officer was on patrol at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the Circle K convenience store on Miller Street when he spotted a gold pickup pulling a trailer without a license plate. During a traffic stop, the man driving the truck indicated the license plate “must have fallen off,” according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Fruitland Park Police K-9 handler Anthony Buehler, the department’s 2022 Officer of the Year, and his partner Drobey were summoned to the scene, and the dog alerted on the truck, signaling the likely presence of drugs.

Fruitland Park K 9 handler Anthony Buehler and Drobey
Fruitland Park K-9 handler Anthony Buehler and Drobey.

A passenger in the vehicle, 51-year-old Lisa Renee Colvin of Daytona Beach, was in possession of a makeup bag that contained methamphetamine and a pink straw.

She was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

