House of Hope will finally have new home after five-year struggle

After a five-year struggle, a Christian drug rehabilitation program in Wildwood finally may have found a permanent home.

House of Hope plans to build a residential treatment center for men on County Road 126, northwest of the intersection of County Road 462 and U.S. 301.

Wildwood commissioners Monday approved a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning from manufacturing to commercial for the 5.4-acre site, which is next to the railroad tracks.

A final legal hurdle was overcome Tuesday when Wildwood Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt granted a special zoning exception to allow the project.

House of Hope lost its rented facility in 2019 along State Road 44 near the Spaar Building and Supply store when The Villages bought the property.

An attempt to build a treatment center along SR 44 west of U.S. 301 was rejected by Sumter County commissioners. In 2021, another effort to acquire property near that site also ran into fierce opposition from neighbors.

The new site is in an industrial area with few nearby homes.

“We back up to an industrial park,” said board president Mary Starkey. “There’s very little impact on anyone around us.”

Vice president Gene Barton said construction could begin as early as next month after House of Hope closes on the property purchase. He estimated that construction could take up to a year and state funding will support the project.

Plans call for an administration building, lodging, a thrift store, future warehouse and future training building.

Since losing its rented site, Starkey said the program has operated out of a home along Cleveland Avenue (County Road 466A) in Wildwood.

“This property is really going to suit us better,” she said. “The size is perfect. It’s right in the middle of Wildwood.”

Starkey said may of the program’s clients are family men who became addicted to opiates after an injury. The program is voluntary, drug-free and has strict guidelines because children often visit their fathers on weekends.

She said the program served up to 29 clients at its rented facility and probably will serve 10 to 15 clients at its new building.

“It’s a welcome addition to the city,” said Commissioner Joe Elliott. “My confidence is that we’ll be able to protect the public from any misdeeds of people who are there.”