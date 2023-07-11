Speeding driver from Guatemala arrested near Spring Arbor Village

A speeding driver from Guatemala was arrested near Spring Arbor Village on County Road 466.

Domingo Xohip Huex, 39, of Fruitland Park, was driving a silver SUV at about 9:30 a.m. Monday when he was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop near the entrance to Spring Arbor Village, Xohip Huex provided the officer with a Guatemalan identification card. A computer check revealed Xohip Huex, who was arrested for driving without a license this past November in Lady Lake, does not have a driver’s license and has never been issued one in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond. He was also issued a written warning for speeding.