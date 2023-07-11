82.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Transgendered individuals impact the entire family

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The current accepted thought on families of transgendered individuals is totally incorrect. The thought being, the transgendered individual’s transformation is all about him/her and has nothing to do with the family.
Let’s try some logic. If your son/daughter passes on, does it affect the family? If your son/daughter get a divorce, does it affect the family? The same is true of the transgendered individual’s family. My son came out as female. I chose to call him by his new name, refer to him as her, when he is with me. I do not believe anyone is in the wrong body. My husband chose total rejection. The two outlooks couldn’t mesh and what was a pretty good marriage came to an end, as I couldn’t reject my own child. My son’s twin brother committed suicide over what he wrote in his final note was the humiliation of other’s thinking it was him in a dress. I had 19 short years with him. So, please tell me how the repercussions of my son’s transgendering hasn’t affected my life.

Helen Delogio
Village of Dunedin

 

