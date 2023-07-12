81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
type here...

Black-crowned night heron enjoying daybreak at Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This beautiful adult black-crowned night heron was spotted at the Fenney Nature Trail enjoying the first rays of the morning sun. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Black-crowned night heron enjoying daybreak at Fenney Nature Trail
Black-crowned night heron enjoying daybreak at Fenney Nature Trail

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis should give credit where credit is due

A Village of St. Charles resident contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is acting like he is responsible for broadband money being handed out in Florida. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Questions about the new Villages High School

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow South resident poses some interesting questions about The Villages’ new high school.

CDD 2 supervisors are imposing ridiculous fines

A resident of the Quail Ridge Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors is imposing some ridiculous fines.

Transgendered individuals impact the entire family

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin mother explains that a whole family feels the impact when one of its members is a transgendered individual.

A little clarification of The Villages is the ‘laughingstock’ letter

A Village of Polo Ridge resident offers some clarification for the “The Villages is becoming the laughingstock of the area,” Letter to the Editor.

Photos