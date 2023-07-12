84.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
By Staff Report
Brenda Einstein Isom of Lady Lake passed away July 10, 2023. She was born August 27, 1957 in Leesburg, Florida to Robert F. and Frances Irene Einstein. She was the Owner/Operator of Isom’s Automotive in Lady Lake for 40+ years.

Survivors include: children: Robert “BJ” Isom (Alyson) of Lady Lake, FL, Autumn Romine (Jesse) of Summerfield, FL and Meghan Isom Mayo of Lady Lake, FL, Traci Burrows (Jeff), Maile Deland (Derek), Jamie Kirby (Hayley), Ronnie Kirby, Robbie Kirby; grandchildren: Hannah, Emma, Joshua, Aidan, Benjamin, Kahrizma, Harrison, Jensyn, Eversyn, Gatlyn; siblings: Shannon Arceneaux (Kent) and Robert Einstein, Jr (Carol); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other loving extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert in 2008, her parents and her sister Cathy Kirby.

A graveside service will be held privately.

