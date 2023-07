To the Editor:

The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors is sticking by a rule so that they don’t have to deal with backlash from the opinion of the right-or-wrong brigade, the folks who find joy and comfort in making sure that everyone is following the letter of the law instead of in reading a good book. To misquote Dickens, the law can be an ass. Sometimes logic simply overrules the law. The fines are ridiculous.

Doris Bryant

Quail Ridge Villas