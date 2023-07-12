Growth of District government prompts leasing of more office space from Developer

The growth of The Villages District government is prompting the leasing of more office space from the Developer.

In a pitch Wednesday afternoon to the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors, District Manager Kenny Block cited the “immense growth of staff” for the need to lease additional office space at Lake Sumter Landing.

The VCCDD board agreed to the lease at 940 Lake Shore Drive with The Villages Operating Company, LLC.

The District currently has three leased office buildings in Lake Sumter Landing to support numerous departments.

“In 2014, when the 984 Old Mill Run and 1071 Canal St. office locations were acquired, the District contemplated that build-out of the community was approaching, which was at the forefront of decision-making for office space and staffing-levels. As you are aware, the community continued expansion south of State Road 44, creating additional opportunities for office space and staffing to meet the needs of the community,” Blocker said.

In 2021, the District acquired additional space above City Fire at 1026 Canal St. to accommodate District Property Management, Utility Operations and Executive Golf Maintenance.

“Since March 2021, seven additional special districts were established which Village Center Community Development District provides management services for. Along with that growth includes increased staffing to ensure the service level is maintained throughout the community,” Blocker said.

The two-year lease for 3,432-square-feet of office space in what is known as the Coggins Building will cost $5,720 per month with an additional $2,670 per month for insurance, air conditioning reimbursement, elevator use and trash collection.