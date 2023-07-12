Questions about the new Villages High School

To the Editor:

New high school? Seems like unanswered questions as to why a new high school (absolutely breathtaking facility) had to be built miles South of State Road 44. How can you abandon a magnificent athletic facility (that any county school system would die to have) and ask students, parents, and fans to drive miles to get to new high school? Does The Villages think that a majority of students live South of State Road 44? Are school buses going to shuttle students between both campuses? Amazing what millions of The Villages money can do.

Richard Cashman

Village of Briar Meadow South