Special magistrate refuses to grant waiver to speed up construction of new restaurant

A Panda Express may open by the end of the year on the northeast corner of Powell Road and County Road 466A in Wildwood, if easement and plat issues are resolved.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan for the fast-food restaurant at a meeting Tuesday of the city Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan in a few weeks.

Holt’s recommendation was contingent on resolution of easement issues and plat approval. The property is in the Beaumont development across from Pinellas Plaza.

Representing the company, attorney John Curtis asked Holt to waive the plat approval requirement so construction could begin sooner, but she refused.

The 2,600-square-foot restaurant would include a drive-up window and 31 parking spaces.

Proposed easements appeared to be drafted for use in Nevada and not for the Wildwood project, according to the city attorney. A proposed sign will need to be moved because it would be over a water main and trees must be removed within 10 feet of utility lines, according to city utility staff.

The restaurant would be the second area Panda Express, joining a long-standing restaurant at Rolling Acres Road and U.S. 27-441 in Lady Lake.

Panda Express, which serves American Chinese food such as orange chicken and chow mein, operates 2,360 restaurants in all 50 states, Guam and Puerto Rico. The company also has restaurants in Mexico, Canada, South Korea and Dubai.

Andrew and Peggy Cherng opened the first Panda Express in 1983 in Glendale, Calif.