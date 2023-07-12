Summerfield man arrested after alleged attack sends woman to local ER

A Summerfield man was arrested after an alleged attack sent a woman to a local emergency room.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Tuesday to Summerfield ER where a woman had been taken by her friend.

The woman said she had been attacked late Saturday night at her home by 59-year-old Carlos Rodriguez Jr., who was upset because the woman was making pizza late at night, according to an arrest report. They began to argue, prompting the woman to begin recording the incident with her phone.

“I would love to knock your lights out,” Rodriguez yelled in the recording before it cut out.

The woman said Rodriguez began punching her, “leaving visible bruises.” The woman said she did not report the attack earlier, because she was “ashamed.”

A deputy found Rodriguez at his work place, Southeast Milk Inc. in Summerfield. He said he “was extremely sorry and did not mean to leave marks,” according to the report.

He was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.