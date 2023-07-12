Suspect charged with stealing headrests and catalytic converter from Mercedes

A suspect has been charged with stealing headrests and a catalytic converter from a Mercedes.

The owner of the black 2007 Mercedes-Benz S550 reported that he had left the vehicle parked at 9086 SE Sunset Harbor Road in Summerfield and three headrests had been removed from the vehicle, according to an arrest report fro the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. In addition, it appeared as if someone dug a hole near the passenger side of the vehicle, climbed underneath the car and removed the catalytic converter.

The owner of the property said he had been allowing 44-year-old Terance Maurice Wilkerson to stay with him and do some work for him and it appeared Wilkerson had broken into the Mercedes.

He was arrested on a charge of grand theft. He was booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.