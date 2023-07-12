Villager who applied for job with cab company learns he has suspended license

A Villager who applied for a job with a cab company learned he has a suspended license.

Dustin Michael Kellermeyer, 43, who lives at 1003 Oren Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake, was driving a silver Ford Mustang when he disobeyed a stop sign while pulling onto U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop in a Walgreens parking lot, the Indiana native admitted he did not have insurance on the car, claiming he’d just bought it. Kellermeyer handed the deputy a South Carolina driver’s license, which turned out to be suspended.

Kellermeyer admitted he had applied for a job with a cab company about an hour earlier and the cab company had informed him that his license was suspended.

During an inventory of the car, the deputy found Kellermeyer’s Florida identification card and a check revealed Kellermeyer’s Florida driver’s license has been canceled.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.