87.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
type here...

Villager who applied for job with cab company learns he has suspended license

By Staff Report
Dustin Michael Kellermeyer
Dustin Michael Kellermeyer

A Villager who applied for a job with a cab company learned he has a suspended license.

Dustin Michael Kellermeyer, 43, who lives at 1003 Oren Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake, was driving a silver Ford Mustang when he disobeyed a stop sign while pulling onto U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop in a Walgreens parking lot, the Indiana native admitted he did not have insurance on the car, claiming he’d just bought it. Kellermeyer handed the deputy a South Carolina driver’s license, which turned out to be suspended.

Kellermeyer admitted he had applied for a job with a cab company about an hour earlier and the cab company had informed him that his license was suspended.

During an inventory of the car, the deputy found Kellermeyer’s Florida identification card and a check revealed Kellermeyer’s Florida driver’s license has been canceled.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis should give credit where credit is due

A Village of St. Charles resident contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is acting like he is responsible for broadband money being handed out in Florida. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Questions about the new Villages High School

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow South resident poses some interesting questions about The Villages’ new high school.

CDD 2 supervisors are imposing ridiculous fines

A resident of the Quail Ridge Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors is imposing some ridiculous fines.

Transgendered individuals impact the entire family

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Dunedin mother explains that a whole family feels the impact when one of its members is a transgendered individual.

A little clarification of The Villages is the ‘laughingstock’ letter

A Village of Polo Ridge resident offers some clarification for the “The Villages is becoming the laughingstock of the area,” Letter to the Editor.

Photos