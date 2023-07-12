85.5 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Villagers not ready to welcome neighboring covered pickleball pavilion

By Marv Balousek

Pickleball may be growing in popularity, but neighbors of a proposed covered court are skeptical about its location near their home.

At a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board, Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning to commercial from agriculture for the Pen-A-ckle Pickleball Pavilion on County Road 44A near State Road 44.

Her recommendation was contingent on acceptance of a traffic analysis by Sumter County.

This map shows the proposed location for the Pen-A-ckle Pickleball Pavilion on County Road 44A near State Road 44.

The covered courts on a four-acre site across from the Village of Lake Deaton, owned by MGE Holdings, would use a design technique known as Fabritecture in which a fabric cover would offer protection from the sun, rain and other elements. MGE is Manual G. Encarnacion of Windermere.

The complex would not be built on land owned by The Villages and likely would not be accessible by golf cart.

David Brainard, who lives on Infinity Run across CR 44A from the proposed pavilion, is unsure whether it would be an asset to his neighborhood.

“Our major concern is the sound,” he told Holt during a public hearing on the project. “It is right behind our house.”

Brainard said he also is concerned about the hours of operation.

Wildwood planner Shaun Raja said buffering would be considered when a site plan is proposed.

The pavilion would help meet the growing interest in pickleball. An indoor pickleball facility is planned on County Road 466 across from Laurel Manor Recreation Center.

 

