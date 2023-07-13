84.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Father who got off light in child abuse case jailed after failure to pay support

By Staff Report
A father who got a light sentence in a 2020 child abuse case has landed back behind bars.

Drew Wyatt Oldenburg, 29, of Fruitland Park was booked Monday for failure to pay child support. He was being held on $500 bond at the Lake County Jail.

Oldenburg had been arrested in 2020 on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a brain injury suffered by his infant son. An investigation was launched after the baby was transferred May 20, 2020 to an Orlando hospital from Leesburg Regional Medical Center. A tube had to be placed in the baby’s skull to drain blood that had accumulated around his brain, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The attending physician said the baby’s injury was the “equivalent of a high-speed vehicle accident.”

Last year, the charge was reduced to a charge of child neglect and Oldenburg was sentenced to 41 days already served in the Lake County Jail.

He was jailed earlier this year in Sumter County after he failed to show up for a court date.

