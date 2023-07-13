James Clark Lewis, Sr., was Born in Frankfurt Germany to Leon Monroe Lewis Sr and Jo Ann Lewis Shortt. He joined the US Army at 18, and was an MP (Military Police officer), his first duty station was Ft Hood Texas, he then went to Bremerhaven Germany where he guarded the ports, streets and did security detail for dignitaries and took classes to become an Armor (Small Arms Weapons specialist), he next went to Fort Gordon Georgia where was the Head Armor, worked as a Bouncer and met his wife Cheryl who was also an MP, shortly after getting married in Westminster South Carolina, they were stationed in Karlsruhe Germany.

While in Germany their son James Jr was born. Jim worked as a desk sergeant, trained with the German Polizei (police) and Special Forces, he took classes and became a Traffic Accident investigator, NBC warfare specialist (Nuclear-Biological-Chemical), and he also had taken few college classes.

While finishing his Tour of duty in Germany, his wife Cheryl returned to Michigan where their daughter, Kristy was born. After returning to the states they settled in Inkster Michigan, where he worked as a Roofer, Landscaper laying sod, Security guard, Bill collector, Laid epoxy flooring at the GM plant, Machinist cutting transmissions for the Ford Taurus, Plumber and his favorite job was Electrician for Fire Alarm and Nurse Call systems, he put in the Fire Alarm system at the MGM Grand Casino in Detroit and Willow Run Business District. Jim continued his military career while in the Army reserves and became a Drill Sargent.

While in Michigan he was able to reconnect with his best friend from the army Todd Wilfong who he kept in touch with him. Jim loved visiting Todd in Florida and fell in love with the state. After injuring his back, living in the wintry weather was difficult and 2 and a half years ago after over 30 years in Michigan, he and his wife had the opportunity and moved to Florida. He loved to play pool and joined the Lake and Osceola APA (American Poolplayers Association). Jim was an extremely outgoing person and made friends everywhere he went, he was a friend you could count on for anything at any time.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Cheryl, son James Jr, daughter Kristy, Grandchildren: Braedan Tackett, Steven Kai Tackett, Jaxon Ray, Ouen Foreman, Daegan Lewis and Cassidy Lewis, Step Grandchildren Brendin Hall and Alana Tackett; Goddaughter Sara Wilfong; Mother Jo Ann Shortt, Brothers Leon Monroe Lewis Jr (Mary) and Tommy Crowe (Priscilla), Sister Tibby Ortman, Step Sister Kathy Shortt Painter (Don), Brother in Law’s Charles Blake (Mary), Robert Blake (Mary Jane) and Kevin Blake (Maria); Mother-in-law Shirley Blake, and many Nieces, Nephews. His(our) dogs Rebel and Loki will also be missing him.

Jim was preceded in death by his Father Leon Monroe Lewis Sr, Brothers Larry Lee Lewis and Narlen Bradley Lewis, stepfather Frank Shortt, Father-in-law Jackie Charles Blake, Nephew Joshusa Blake and Niece Brandy Blake.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida with Honors.