Kari Lake stumps for Trump in Iowa ahead of Villages MAGA event

Kari Lake is campaigning for former President Donald Trump in Iowa ahead of her appearance next week at a Villages MAGA Club event.

Lake, who lost the 2022 Arizona governor’s race but has stirred considerable buzz as a possible 2024 Trump running mate, will be headlining an event at 4 p.m. Friday, July 14 in Des Moines.

She is set to appear on Tuesday, July 18 at the MAGA Club event at the Wildwood Community Center. She will be appearing at that event along with Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

VIP tickets are selling for $200, which includes a copy of Lake’s new book, “Unafraid: Just Getting Started.” Her book recounts her election battle in Arizona. The former television personality claims the election was stolen.

The president’s eldest son is no stranger to The Villages. He held a book-signing event here in 2019, which Guilfoyle also attended.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for VIPs. General admission is $50. Doors open for general admission at 5:30 p.m.

For more information for tickets go to www.villagesmagaclub.org or call (352) 492-8856.