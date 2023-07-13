88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 13, 2023
type here...

Kari Lake stumps for Trump in Iowa ahead of Villages MAGA event

By Staff Report
Kari Lake
Kari Lake

Kari Lake is campaigning for former President Donald Trump in Iowa ahead of her appearance next week at a Villages MAGA Club event.

Lake, who lost the 2022 Arizona governor’s race but has stirred considerable buzz as a possible 2024 Trump running mate, will be headlining an event at 4 p.m. Friday, July 14 in Des Moines.

She is set to appear on Tuesday, July 18 at the MAGA Club event at the Wildwood Community Center. She will be appearing at that event along with Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

VIP tickets are selling for $200, which includes a copy of Lake’s new book, “Unafraid: Just Getting Started.” Her book recounts her election battle in Arizona. The former television personality claims the election was stolen.

The president’s eldest son is no stranger to The Villages. He held a book-signing event here in 2019, which Guilfoyle also attended.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for VIPs. General admission is $50. Doors open for general admission at 5:30 p.m.

For more information for tickets go to www.villagesmagaclub.org or call (352) 492-8856.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outrageous estimate for my check engine light

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Linden resident warns of an outrageous estimate he received at a local dealership after his check engine light came on.

Villages Recreation & Parks newsletter format change

A Village of Santo Domingo resident does not care for the format change The Villages Recreation & Parks weekly publication. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Painting of driveways

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident weighs in on the driveway painting controversy.

Gov. DeSantis should give credit where credit is due

A Village of St. Charles resident contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is acting like he is responsible for broadband money being handed out in Florida. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Questions about the new Villages High School

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow South resident poses some interesting questions about The Villages’ new high school.

Photos