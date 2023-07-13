Outrageous estimate for my check engine light

To the Editor:

I’ve been a long-time customer for over 10 years at George Nahas Chevrolet and have purchased several vehicles and had numerous services done. Lately, the customer service has declined and when my last trip for an engine light became a $4,000 estimate I took it to another local garage for a second opinion. They fixed it in 20 minutes and it only cost a little over $200. I was told the services they recommended were not needed at this time and that the labor times for the repair were inflated almost double. This is unacceptable behavior from a shop I have grown to trust over the years. I was told by one of the employees that it’s been a slow month. I guess they find the need to make up for it by ripping off the customers that do show up. I suggest staying away and supporting local mom-and-pop businesses for services.

Richard Grimes

Village of Linden