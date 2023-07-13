90.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 13, 2023
type here...

Pimlico Recreation Center card room will be closed for reflooring

By Staff Report

The Pimlico Recreation Center card room will be closed for reflooring Monday, July 17, through Friday, July 21.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Pimlico Recreation Center at (352) 259-6990.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Outrageous estimate for my check engine light

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Linden resident warns of an outrageous estimate he received at a local dealership after his check engine light came on.

Villages Recreation & Parks newsletter format change

A Village of Santo Domingo resident does not care for the format change The Villages Recreation & Parks weekly publication. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Painting of driveways

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident weighs in on the driveway painting controversy.

Gov. DeSantis should give credit where credit is due

A Village of St. Charles resident contends that Gov. Ron DeSantis is acting like he is responsible for broadband money being handed out in Florida. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Questions about the new Villages High School

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow South resident poses some interesting questions about The Villages’ new high school.

Photos