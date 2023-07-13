Sumter Commission chairman receives designation from Institute for County Government

Chairman Craig Estep received the Advanced County Commissioner Level II (ACC II) designation from the Institute for County Government (ICG) at an award ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference and Educational Exposition in Orange County.

Meanwhile, Commissioners Roberta Ulrich and Jeff Bogue were recognized for attaining the Certified County Commissioner (CCC) designation at the same event.

The ACC II designation signifies Chairman Estep’s completion of the most senior level of a comprehensive study program designed by ICG.

“I’m committed to being the best public servant I can be for the people of Sumter County. The training courses and networking with Commissioners statewide have been very valuable,” Chairman Craig Estep said. “Our citizens always remain my primary focus. My educational goal was to apply lessons learned in the best interest of the people. My personal mission is to be the best public servant for the people of Sumter County, while supporting the best government services possible. I will always strive to be a good steward of the tax dollars entrusted to me.”

Only Commissioners who have completed the Certified County Commissioner Program (CCC) and the Advanced County Commissioner Program Level I (ACC I) program are eligible to pursue their ACC II designation. The ACC II program focuses on transforming counties and the State of Florida by producing strong, versatile leaders with the necessary tools to address challenges across multiple fields and governing bodies.

Commissioners Bogue and Ulrich successfully completed the 45 hours of coursework that the CCC educational program comprises. The CCC designation is a voluntary program of study designed for County Commissioners to learn information and enhance skills relevant to their duties and responsibilities as an elected official.

“I am honored to receive my County Commissioner Certification,” said Commissioner Ulrich. “Certification requires hours of course work in which I learned so much about the various elements of running, maintaining, and governing a county government.”

Regarding his achieving the CCC designation, Commissioner Bogue said, “As a new Commissioner, I found the CCC program particularly beneficial in helping me to understand the internal operations of this elected position. Learning the ins and outs of county government including land use and zoning legal requirements has been very beneficial.