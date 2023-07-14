45 golf cart crashes in second quarter in Sumter County portion of The Villages

There were 45 golf cart crashes in the second quarter of 2023 in the Sumter County portion of The Villages.

Capt. Robert Siemer reported the figure in his quarterly law enforcement updates Friday before the Community Development District 1, 2 and 3 boards of supervisors at Savannah Center.

While that number might seem high, Siemer noted there are 50,000 golf carts in The Villages. He said the 45 golf cart crashes, while unfortunate, would be considered about “normal” for The Villages.

He also reported there were 22 golf cart tickets issued in April, May and June by the sheriff’s office.

In addition, there were 366 vehicle crashes in the second quarter of the year in the Sumter County portion of The Villages. There were 561 traffic tickets issued to automobile drivers.