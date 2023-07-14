90.1 F
The Villages
Friday, July 14, 2023
Absolutely amazing that Disney World is not crowded anymore

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Signs are starting to appear that population growth in Florida is going to slow down. Disney World is starting to feel like a ghost town. That is absolutely amazing that Disney World is not crowded anymore. Price of entry and hotel costs associated with going to Disney may be a big factor but also the governor’s fight with Disney could be adding on to it.
Additionally, Florida is the capital of inflation nationwide. Apparently, inflation in South Florida is running at more than twice the level of inflation in the Northeast. Housing costs are a primary cause of this huge inflation differential.
Just a personal note that I feel the traffic on I-75 is less than what it used to be last year. It just seems like another sign of slowing population growth in Florida.

Ash Marwah
Village of Belvedere

 

