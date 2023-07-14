78.5 F
Angry resident threatens to file ‘1,000 complaints’ over non-compliant homes

By Meta Minton

An angry resident has threatened to file “1,000 complaints” over non-compliant homes in The Villages.

Charles Swofford of the Village of Belle Aire made the threat Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Charles Swofford of the Village of Belle Aire holds up a recording device he will use to assist in reporting 1,000 violations to Community Standards

He said he is angry over the sod vs. stone controversy that most recently has upset residents of the La Cresenta Villas, which are located in Community Development District 2. In a series of public hearings on June 23, the CDD 2 supervisors ruled that patio villa owners will have to remove rock and replace it with sod.

“This nonsense with the rocks has to end,” Swofford said.

Describing himself as a “professional builder,” Swofford presented photographs to the board purporting to show that trees are in violation of setback rules. He claimed it is a widespread problem throughout The Villages.

“Every house in The Villages is out of compliance. I am going to file 1,000 complaints with Community Standards. I have had it,” Swofford said.

He held up a recording device and threatened to use it to report what he sees as deed compliance violations.

“We need a reasonable Community Standards department and not make the old ladies rip out the rock,” Swofford said.

Swofford’s threat of deed compliance vigilantism via deed compliance complaint comes at a time when several CDDs are looking to tighten up the process, limiting complaints to residents of a CDD, street or neighborhood.

