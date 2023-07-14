CDD 1 officials ready to rein in bright driveway colors

Community Development District 1 officials are ready to rein in bright driveway colors.

Supervisor Judy Biebesheimer raised the issue earlier this year when she held up a photo of a bright red driveway in her neighborhood and declared it belonged in a “trailer park.”

Her comment sparked conversations throughout The Villages and on Friday, CDD 1 supervisors indicated they are ready to rein in the bright colors, which currently are not prohibited in CDD 1. Originally, such colors were not allowed, but CDD 1 loosened the rule in 2013.

CDD 1 Chairman Rocky Hyder said the discussion prompted him to research the color wheel. He concluded that it’s not right to have a “bold” colored driveway next to a “passive” colored home.

“If we want to address driveway colors, we need to use professional terms so the Architectural Review Committee has a base to operate from,” Hyder said.

Supervisors Ellen Cora agreed it’s time for a change.

“I like giving residents the freedom to express themselves, but I don’t think the bright red or bright blue driveways are fitting in The Villages,” Cora said.

The bright driveways, including the one made famous by Biebesheimer, would be allowed to remain if the change is made. However, when the homeowner applies to the ARC to repaint the driveway, the homeowner would not receive permission to repaint it the same bright color.

The board agreed to have staff draw up some suggested guidelines to be discussed at the August board meeting. It would also give supervisors another month to solicit feedback from residents.

Do you think it’s time to rein in driveway colors? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at letters@villages-news.com