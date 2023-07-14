78.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 15, 2023
CDD 2 supervisor wants to limit deed compliance complaints to district residents

By Meta Minton

A Community Development District 2 supervisor wants to limit deed compliance complaints to district residents.

CDD 2 supervisors have already abolished the anonymous complaint process.

Supervisor Tom Swiers on Friday proposed a change to its rules that would limit complaints to residents of CDD 2, which includes Alhambra, Harmeswood of Belle Aire, Santiago, Santo Domingo and Unit 21 in Palo Alto.

“I don’t think we should have a person outside District 2 making a complaint in our district,” Swiers said.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said more information on the suggestion will be presented at a special Districtwide meeting set for 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 17. Duckett noted that other CDDs have explored similar limitations on complaints with regard to deed compliance.

After CDD 2 dropped the anonymous complaint process, a change has been noted at the Community Standards Department in the behavior of callers who are now asked to provide their name, address and phone number when making a complaint.

“Some have been willing to give their contact information and others have hung up,” said Director of Resident Services Matt Armstrong.

