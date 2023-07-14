MCSO still pursuing leads in home invasion in The Villages

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing leads in a home invasion last month in The Villages.

The home invasion occurred on June 12 in the 7500 block of SE 172nd Fieldcrest Street in the Village of Calumet Grove.

Lt. Scott Byrd, who is the district commander working out of the MCSO substation at Mulberry Grove, on Friday updated the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors on the investigation during a meeting at Savannah Center.

The suspect came to the door asking for water. Once he slipped inside, the intruder bound up the 88-year-old homeowner with duct tape. The intruder stole a car, but the vehicle was recovered later at the nearby Orange Blossom Hills community on County Road 42.

Byrd said leads are being pursued in the case.

Byrd also updated the CDD 4 board on some recent golf cart thefts.

He said a golf cart had been stolen on Peyton Court in the Village of Piedmont. He said there have also been golf cart thefts in the Stonecrest community in Summerfield.

“The best thing you can do is lock up your golf cart in your garage,” Byrd said. “You can take out the key, but we all know that they can find a way around that.”