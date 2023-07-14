90.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 14, 2023
type here...

MCSO still pursuing leads in home invasion in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Lt. Scott Byrd
Lt. Scott Byrd

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing leads in a home invasion last month in The Villages.

The home invasion occurred on June 12 in the 7500 block of SE 172nd Fieldcrest Street in the Village of Calumet Grove.

Lt. Scott Byrd, who is the district commander working out of the MCSO substation at Mulberry Grove, on Friday updated the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors on the investigation during a meeting at Savannah Center.

The suspect came to the door asking for water. Once he slipped inside, the intruder bound up the 88-year-old homeowner with duct tape. The intruder stole a car, but the vehicle was recovered later at the nearby Orange Blossom Hills community on County Road 42.

Byrd said leads are being pursued in the case.

Byrd also updated the CDD 4 board on some recent golf cart thefts.

He said a golf cart had been stolen on Peyton Court in the Village of Piedmont. He said there have also been golf cart thefts in the Stonecrest community in Summerfield.

“The best thing you can do is lock up your golf cart in your garage,” Byrd said. “You can take out the key, but we all know that they can find a way around that.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Absolutely amazing that Disney World is not crowded anymore

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident notes that it is absolutely amazing that Disney World is not crowded anymore.

Misleading information on Sumter County’s fire tax increase

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns against being misled about the increased fire tax in Sumter County.

Anonymous complainer has wreaked havoc in our villa community

A La Crescenta Villas resident describes the havoc that has taken place in his community as the result of an anonymous complaint. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Outrageous estimate for my check engine light

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Linden resident warns of an outrageous estimate he received at a local dealership after his check engine light came on.

Villages Recreation & Parks newsletter format change

A Village of Santo Domingo resident does not care for the format change The Villages Recreation & Parks weekly publication. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos