Official warns that patio villa rock problem ‘not going away’

An official has warned that the problem of patio villas with stone landscaping is “not going away.”

Community Development District 2 Supervisors Tom Swiers at Friday’s board meeting reflected on the June 23 series of public hearings in which residents of the La Cresenta Villas were ordered to remove their rock landscaping and replace it with sod.

“We did the right thing,” Swiers said.

However, he lamented the stone landscaping problem which extends beyond the borders of CDD 2.

“This problem is not going away. We have a lot of patio villas that are non-compliant. We have a lot of these in The Villages,” Swiers said.

He said that while the CDD 2 board had to reach the decision it reached, he is still troubled with the Southwest Florida Water Management District permit that calls for the 65-35 split that sweeps patio villas into the must-have-sod category.

“I am uncomfortable with the facts I am looking at. They don’t make any sense,” Swiers said.

He said that in his years on the Architectural Review Committee, its members approved pools and patios that never called for the consideration of the mysterious 65-35 pervious-to-impervious formula.

District staff had been charged with the task of obtaining the plans that the Developer originally submitted to SWFMD that necessitates the 65-35 split. However, it was reported Friday that the Developer does not have copies of the plans that were submitted to SWFMD.

While comfortable with the June 23 decision, Swiers said he fears that officials are trying to hide from the reality of a serious problem with rock at patio villas throughout The Villages.

“We still have an issue of non-compliant patio villas,” Swiers said. “Should we play ostrich and ignore it?”

Fellow Supervisor Jim Conti objected to the ostrich comparison.

“I totally disagree. I don’t think we are looking away from it at all,” Conti said.

He pointed out that Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors previously researched the patio villa sod vs. stone issue and decided not to pursue it due to potential costs and legal ramifications. Conti said it does not appear any additional research would result in a different conclusion than was already reached by CDD 3 supervisors. Conti said he did not want to spend residents’ money on a fruitless effort.