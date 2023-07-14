Webster applauds defense spending bill which blocks Biden’s ‘radical woke programs’

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted to pass H.R.2670, the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023.

The bill passed on Friday by a vote of 219-210 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I’m very pleased the FY24 NDAA depoliticizes the Department of Defense by blocking the radical woke programs that President Biden and Secretary Austin have allowed to infiltrate our military,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages.

He applauded other restrictions implemented by the bill.

“H.R. 2670 bans Critical Race Theory from being taught in the military, blocks the promotion of a Navy drag queen, takes steps to rein in Diversity Equity and Inclusion, prohibits funding for drag shows and similar events, and prevents the military from authorizing climate change programs that would have a devastating outcome for our combat readiness,” Webster said.

Among other highlights of the measure, it:

· Authorizes a 5.2 percent pay increase for our troops, including a bonus for junior enlisted members to help counteract efforts of President Biden’s record high inflation.

· Requires DoD to reinstate servicemembers discharged solely for declining to take the COVID-19 vaccine and protects their separation from being used against them in future promotions.

· Prevents censorship by defunding the Department of Defense (DOD) “Countering Extremism Working Group” and prohibiting the authorization of funds to go to organizations that have been documented to censor conservatives.

· Eliminates the position of “Chief Diversity Officer” in the DoD and implements limitations on positions that involve Diversity Equity Inclusion (DEI).