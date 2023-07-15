Let’s remember the truth about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

To the Editor:

I usually enjoy reading the offerings of the Villages-News.com, but some publications are outrageous.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wrote of his concerns of Joe Biden being mentally fit to be President. Please remember, Scott was found guilty of stealing millions from Medicare and avoided prison only because he paid back what he had stole. In his recent Opinion piece, he went on an attack about Biden causing inflation and wages being out of control. The facts are, a government report provided evidence that inflation is falling nicely and wages have been increasing lately. Thanks Joe for today’s news that NATO will soon add Finland and Ukraine to its membership.

Warren Kiefer

Village of Palo Alto