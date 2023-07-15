93 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 15, 2023
type here...

Students should always feel comfortable turning to school resource officers

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This week, I announced the launch of the Hallway Heroes initiative ahead of the upcoming academic school year.

As the mother of a school-aged child, summers seem to fly by and we’re already preparing for the Fall. Our school resource officers and deputies are a vital part of our schools and help ensure the academic year goes smoothly.

Our Hallway Heroes initiative encourages students to get to know their officers and build bonds of trust—because when students feel comfortable enough with these officers, they can help us fight crime. For example, earlier this year at our Victim’s Rights Award Ceremony, I recognized Miami Beach Police School Resource Officer Hector Guzman.

A student confided in him about a substitute teacher who was sexually exploiting children at the school. This officer took quick action to gather more evidence, and shortly had the perpetrator in custody. Hearing stories like this inspired me to launch Hallway Heroes.

In this new campaign, age-appropriate posters can be placed in elementary, middle and high schools to encourage young students to befriend their school resource officers. At the middle and high school level, the signs will promote our statewide anonymous crime tipline, **TIPS. If teens have information about a crime that results in an arrest, they could be eligible for reward money.

As Attorney General, and the wife of a law enforcement officer, it’s extremely important to me to bridge the gap between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve—Hallway Heroes will do just that in our schools.

By encouraging students to turn to their school resource officers with possible information about dangerous activity, we can stop more crime and build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

Attorney General Ashley Moody writes that students should always feel comfortable turning to school resource officers.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Sumter County needs to put the brakes on the growth

A Webster resident contends The Villages has gotten out of hand and Sumter County needs to put the brakes on growth.

Here’s why The Villages built that new high school

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to why The Villages built the big new high school down in the southern end of The Villages.

Let’s remember the truth about U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

A Village of Palo Alto resident objects to a recent Opinion piece by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and wants to remind readers about a bit of Scott’s history.

Absolutely amazing that Disney World is not crowded anymore

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belvedere resident notes that it is absolutely amazing that Disney World is not crowded anymore.

Misleading information on Sumter County’s fire tax increase

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns against being misled about the increased fire tax in Sumter County.

Photos