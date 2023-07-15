93 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Unlicensed driver from Mexico arrested after spotted driving car with burned-out headlight

By Staff Report
Juan Velasco Rosas
An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after he was spotted driving a car with a burned-out headlight.

Juan Velasco Rosas, 26, was driving a gray Toyota Venza with North Carolina license plates shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday in Center Hill when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

Rosas only spoke Spanish, but the deputy who initiated the traffic stop was bilingual and was able to communicate with him.

Velasco Rosas was identified by his Mexican passport. He said he has been living in Florida for eight months and has been in the United States for three years. He admitted he did not have a driver’s license “either here in the United States nor in any other country.” He claimed was in the process of obtaining a driver’s license.

Velasco Rosas was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

