Alan E. Kollar, 75, of The Villages, FL passed away July 11th, 2023 in The Villages Hospital ICU with his loving family by his side.

Alan was born in Cleveland, OH on November 22nd, 1947 to parents Doris and Edward Kollar. After graduating from James Ford Rhodes High School in 1965, he worked his way through college to obtain a degree of electrical engineering from Cleveland State University in 1969. On August 15th, 1970, he married the love of his life, Kenda.

Alan worked for Ohio Edison (First Energy) for 40 years until he retired in 2009. He served as a minister in the New Apostolic Church of Stow, OH for 39 years. After retirement, Alan and Kenda moved to The Villages, FL. Alan was an avid golfer and loved traveling and reading. His six grandchildren brought him great joy. He was a faithful member of the New Apostolic Church in Ocala, FL.

Alan is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Kenda Kollar; his three daughters, Cheryl (Adam) Welch of Parma, OH, Jennifer (Darren) Brune of Winter Garden, FL, and Amy Kollar of Stow, OH; grandchildren Sean, Elisabeth, and Seth Welch and Madison, Jackson, and Harrison Brune; sisters Sharon (Jack) Clemens of FL, Terry Berant of MI, and brother Gary Kollar of OH. Alan was loved and respected by many and will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held on August 5, 2023 at 11AM at New Apostolic Church, 7820 Ridge Rd. Parma, OH 44129.