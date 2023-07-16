Budgeting and beauty collide as Villagers debate value of flowers

Budgeting and beauty are officially on a collision course as Villagers debate the value of flowers in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Community Development District 4 Supervisor Cliff Wiener took on a sacred cow last week when he suggested his district could save $55,000 per year by eliminating one of the four flower plantings. He suggested going down to three plantings per year.

The reaction from residents was fast and furious.

Many sided with the practicality of the idea.

“I have always said, just when the flowers are really beautiful, out they go. Changing to every four months instead of three, makes more sense. The money saved could go to something that really could use it,” said Sandra Persson of the Village of Liberty Park.

Others agreed.

“I believe the flowers should be replaced twice a year. With Florida’s weather there’s no reason to replace them four times a year,” said Camille DeRaimo, who resides in Community Development District 5.

Kathleen Chester said she has seen landscapers pulling up what appear to be healthy flowers, only to replace them.

“It seems wasteful to pull out perfectly good flowers at their peak only to replace them with small undeveloped new plants. Working out a schedule to reduce flower changes to three times a year seems financially worthwhile and prudent,” Chester said.

However, there are plenty of Villagers who believe the flowers are an indelible part of life in a beautiful community.

“Please, do not try to save money by changing the flower schedule. It’s one of the top five reasons we moved to The Villages and chose to stay on this side,” said Lisa Dyson of the Village of Winifred. “Once you start chipping away at the higher standards offered by living in this wonderful community it will become easier to take away another amenity in the name of savings and before you know it, The Villages won’t be all that special anymore.”

And it’s more than just about the residents.

“Those quarterly flowers provide employment, from the growers to landscapers, so changing the schedule will have an economic effect that reaches further than just the pocketbook of the resident who chose to call The Villages home,” she added.

Fellow Villager Lori Fraser said you have to draw the line somewhere.

“Understanding that replacing flowers from four to three times a year could be a substantial savings, there are certain things that are an immediate and constant appeal about buying and living here in The Villages. One of them is gorgeous flowers all year round and the maintenance that is done on the shrubs and palm trees. It makes living here feel like you’re living the dream. Please don’t change that! Trust me, the flowers are appreciated by everyone,” Fraser said.

Don Fair of the Village of St. Catherine said the flowers are important to the image of The Villages.

“This is one of the things unique about The Villages. Why would anyone want to change this? It’s a terrible idea!” he said.