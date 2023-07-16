Developer has fallen short in providing safe infrastructure

To the Editor:

What are the Developer’s priorities when it comes to what is or isn’t included in The Villages? Is it making money or is it making The Villages the best in ALL areas of the infrastructure and amenities? I believe the Developer strategically decides to add just enough amenities to attract future residents but falls short of adding the infrastructure features that would make The Villages a truly ideal and safe place to live. I think the Developer does a good job building recreational facilities (recreation centers, sports courts, golf courses, etc.). These things along with the Town Squares are featured in their advertising campaigns. Once people move into The Villages, they soon discover that the Developer cut corners on the infrastructure features.

The following are a list of a few of the short cuts I feel the Developer is taking in order to make more money:

1. Where are the sidewalks in the neighborhoods? Most city and county governments require developers to install sidewalks in the residential neighborhoods. It makes sense, they don’t want residents to have to walk in the streets when they want to visit their neighbors. We have many residents in their 70s and 80s who want to go out for a walk around the neighborhood. Is it safe for them to have to walk in the street? This is especially dangerous at night.

2. The Villages is promoted as a “golf cart friendly community.” However, the Developer expects golf carts, bicycles, and pedestrians to travel in a multi-modal lane separated by a 4-inchwide white line from a vehicle lane on major roads. Is this really safe? There is no landscape buffer zone between the two lanes where vehicles are traveling much faster than those using the multi-modal lane. There are inherent problems with this design:

a. Vehicle operators are uncertain who has the right-of-way when they want to make a right turn.

b. Golf carts and bicycles have to merge with vehicles to make a left turn.

c. Pulling out from a side road to cross the major road is difficult during busy traffic times.

3. New off-road multi-modal paths are not being constructed with the concrete ribbon edge curbing. This will result in premature failure of the asphalt pavement. If the concrete curbing is installed like it is in the paths in the older part of The Villages, it holds the asphalt in place and prevents the edge of the asphalt from cracking and deterioration and allows for better compaction of the asphalt. It also prevents vegetation from growing into the edge of the asphalt.

4. Neighborhood streets are too narrow. Often times resident and visitor vehicles are parked in the streets; during the day there are often times landscaping, remodeling, and repair contractor vehicles and trailers parked in the streets; and there are delivery vehicles parked in the streets. Pedestrians (some with walkers and wheelchairs), bicyclists, and golf carts have to navigate through these same narrow streets along with the cars and trucks. The streets should be widened to accommodate all this traffic.

These short cuts in infrastructure aren’t apparent to new residents until they move in and live here for a while. Once they realize these short cuts create a real safety problem, they want to get them corrected. It is then that they find out it is very difficult to make improvements that should have been built into the original construction of the neighborhoods. One only has to look at the problems residents in the older parts of The Villages are trying to get corrected. There have been multiple studies on the safety of golf carts on Morse Boulevard. Several of the multi-modal lanes on major roads are too narrow (some as narrow as 45 inches), multi-modal lanes on older bridges are too narrow, there are only one or two neighborhoods in The Villages that have neighborhood sidewalks.

Making streets wider, adding off-road multi-modal paths with tunnels under major roads, constructing multi-modal paths correctly and with at proper width, and adding neighborhood sidewalks all require additional land that isn’t available for home construction and costs money. The Developer has made a strategic decision not to make these improvements in the development of The Villages. With no incentive or government regulation requirements to make the Developer add these improvements they have chosen not to add them. Because of all the obstacles (funding, land acquisition, environmental concerns, etc.) that would have to be overcome it is very difficult to come in after the Developer has handed over the new sections of The Villages and make these changes. What is the Developer’s true philosophy for design and construction of The Villages? Is it to make money or create a truly safe and enjoyable place to live? How do past safety problems get corrected?

Kenneth Mann

Village of De La Vista West