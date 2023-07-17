76.2 F
The Villages
Monday, July 17, 2023
Great blue heron’s reflection at Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

A great blue heron and his reflection shine in the early morning light in the pond behind Fenney Recreation Center. Thanks to George Streeter for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends that the Developer has fallen short in providing safe infrastructure for residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that former President Trump is a great danger to American democracy.

A resident caught up in the stone vs. sod controversy points out that he and fellow homeowners purchased their homes in good faith and now they are being punished.

A Webster resident contends The Villages has gotten out of hand and Sumter County needs to put the brakes on growth.

A Lady Lake reader, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to why The Villages built the big new high school down in the southern end of The Villages.

