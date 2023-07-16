Joseph Arthur Repetti, 88, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on July 13, 2023. Joseph was born on August 15, 1934, in New York, NY, to his loving parents; George and Florence (Benvenuto) Repetti.

Joseph was of the Catholic faith and moved to Florida nine years ago with his beloved wife of 48 years, Gail. Joseph worked as a claims consultant for group health insurance for over 35 years and was a proud veteran of the United States Army for 3 years.

Joseph enjoyed spending his time researching his family genealogy and creating his family tree back to the 1800’s. He was also a loyal fan of both the New York Mets and New York Giants.

Joseph will be missed dearly for his generous nature, his love for his family, and being a wonderful friend.

Joseph is survived by his adoring wife, Gail, his sister; Lucille Robinson and her husband, Thomas, as well as two nieces: Lynne and Laura, as well as many loving friends and great-nieces and nephews.