Sunday, July 16, 2023
Joseph Arthur Repetti

By Staff Report

Joseph Arthur Repetti, 88, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away on July 13, 2023. Joseph was born on August 15, 1934, in New York, NY, to his loving parents; George and Florence (Benvenuto) Repetti.

Joseph was of the Catholic faith and moved to Florida nine years ago with his beloved wife of 48 years, Gail. Joseph worked as a claims consultant for group health insurance for over 35 years and was a proud veteran of the United States Army for 3 years.

Joseph enjoyed spending his time researching his family genealogy and creating his family tree back to the 1800’s. He was also a loyal fan of both the New York Mets and New York Giants.

Joseph will be missed dearly for his generous nature, his love for his family, and being a wonderful friend.

Joseph is survived by his adoring wife, Gail, his sister; Lucille Robinson and her husband, Thomas, as well as two nieces: Lynne and Laura, as well as many loving friends and great-nieces and nephews.

