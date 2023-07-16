Mary M. Dwyer, 89, Lady Lake, FL. (Water Oak) Formerly of Liverpool, NY. peacefully passed away at Cornerstone Hospice, Wednesday, July 12,2023.

Mary graduated from Richfield Springs Central School and State University of New York, Cobleskill, New York. She married John M. Dwyer June 22,1957 and raised her family of six in Liverpool, NY. She retired from Marine Midland Bank in Syracuse.

She was predeceased in 2001 by her husband of 44 years, John M. Dwyer, son, Kelly in 1987, and brother, Tom Leary in 2020.

Survivors: Three sons, Patrick M. Weirsdale, Fl. Michael A., Lady Lake, Fl., Daniel T. (Ashley), Charlotte, NC. Two daughters, Sharon White (Dave), San Diego, Ca., Shannon Elliot, Jacksonville, Fl. Sister, Margaret Slocum (Richard), Lady Lake, Fl. Eight grand-children and one great granddaughter.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 8:30am at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in the Villages.