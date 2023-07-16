82.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Official suggests partnering with homeowners worried about increasing traffic noise

By Meta Minton

An official has suggested partnering with homeowners in The Villages who are worried about increasing traffic noise.

Residents living on Idlewood Loop in the Village of Summerhill are concerned about increased traffic and development on County Road 101, which runs north from County Road 466 and west of Southern Trace Plaza. The issue of development has been before the Sumter County Commission.

Community Development District 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby, whose constituents include residents of the Village of Summerhill, said he understands their concerns.

“They are not like the people who bought homes along the Turnpike and then complained about the noise. They should have known what they were getting,” Lazenby said.

He said the situation for residents of Idlewood Loop is quite different.

“When they bought their homes, County Road 101 was a sleepy little country road,” Lazenby said.

One of the options that has been suggested is a wall aimed at noise reduction.

Sumter County officials have made it clear that the county does not install noise walls of any kind.

Lazenby has suggested the idea of CDD 3 exploring the possibility of potentially sharing in the cost of a wall with homeowners.

District officials will be coming up with a potential price for a noise reduction wall.

