Stepson ordered into batterer’s program after alleged attack in The Villages

A stepson who knocked his stepfather to the floor over their living arrangement in The Villages has been ordered to complete a batterer’s program.

William Alan Jordan, 47, was ordered earlier this month to enter into and complete a 29-week batterer’s intervention program following an attack in April on his 75-year-old stepfather at his home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Officers were called April 2 to the home where the stepfather said he had been knocked to the floor by his stepson, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The stepfather said Jordan was on medication and “likes to mix it with alcohol.” The pair had argued earlier in the day, prompting Jordan to leave for a few hours. When Jordan returned to the home, it was apparent he had been drinking. Jordan walked straight up to his stepfather and “pushed him without even saying a word,” the report said. Jordan said his mother and stepfather “were just not happy he was living there,” the report said. The report indicated Jordan moved in with them in December. As he was being transported to the Lake County Jail in a squad car, Jordan insisted he had done no wrong. He also threatened that, once he “gets out there will be trouble,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

Jordan was in the Lake County Jail for about a week before he was bonded out.