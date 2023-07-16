82.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 16, 2023
Villager who spent nearly 40 years in military has criminal case transferred to veterans court

By Staff Report
Bryant Lynn Yarbrough
A Villager who spent nearly 40 years in the military has had his criminal case transferred to veterans court.

This past week in Sumter County Court, a judge opted to send the case of 74-year-old Bryant Lynn Yarbrough to veterans court.

Veterans courts are designed to assist justice-involved defendants with the complex treatment needs associated with substance abuse, mental health, and other issues unique to the traumatic experience of war. Veterans courts make use of the camaraderie that exists among all veterans. An essential part of veterans court is the addition of volunteer veteran mentors to assist their fellow veterans with a wide array of support. 

Yarbrough was arrested Feb. 22 at his home in the Village of Sanibel. His wife was using his computer when he became impatient and disconnected the computer from the internet, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She called him an “ass.” He grabbed her by the wrists and shoved her. She tried to call 911 from a landline, but Yarbrough prevented her from placing the call. She was able to call 911 from her cell phone. Yarbrough was arrested on charges of battery and depriving use of 911. Yarbrough remains free on $7,000 bond.

A court document has described Yarbrough as having served more than 38 years in the U.S. Army. In the time since his arrest, his “health has deteriorated and he has been hospitalized on two occasions, one of which was characterized as a minor heart attack, the other was related to COPD,” the court document said.

His wife has filed for divorce.

