We purchased our homes in good faith and now we are being punished

To the Editor:

I am among the eight homeowners of patio villas in Community Development District 2 who were “convicted” of violating a rule which states that replacing sod with stones is not permitted. Contrary to the advice provided to the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors, the rule does not state that stones are prohibited. The rule prohibits replacing sod with stone. No one of those convicted replaced anything. We purchased these homes, in most cases with the blessing and encouragement of The Villages agents, with stone already in place. The agents even highlighted the fact that such ground cover was perfect in that it looks great, is environmentally friendly and involves little to no maintenance!

So, the only action we took was to purchase the homes, in good faith. We were convicted of violations that may have occurred up to 20 years prior to our purchase.

Analogously, let’s pretend that Ted committed a murder 20 years ago and buried the body in his front yard. The crime was never solved. Until, 19 years later. Ted passes away and his home goes on the market. The new owner begins some landscaping work in the front yard. The body is discovered. Police charge the new owner with the 20-year-old murder…because the body was found in his front yard and Ted is not available to charge. Now, wouldn’t that be absurd?!

Well, that’s the logic used by The Villages compliance office in charging us with violations which may have occurred, if at all, up to 20 years ago. They conveniently picked the low-hanging fruit, charging the current owners with violations. The violations were upheld by the Community Development District 2 board of supervisors in June, in their clearly finite wisdom. Absurd! And hurtful! The board did not pay attention to the wording of the “replacing sod” rule, nor to the truth and facts on the ground. Instead, they listened to incorrect advice from representatives of the villages who instructed them that the mere presence of the stone constituted a violation by us.

This situation has been wrong from the beginning, in too many aspects to mention, but I focus on two of the most glaring.

1. There was no violation by us because we did not remove or replace anything! We simply purchased the homes as advised and encouraged by the Villages.

2. Any violation that may have occurred was committed by previous owners, not us!!

The board should immediately rescind its wrongful findings that we eight homeowners committed any violation and leave us alone!

James Burns

La Crescenta Villas of Santiago