William Dawson

William “Bill” Dawson, 79 of Rotterdam, N.Y., passed away at his winter home on July 8, 2023, in Lady Lake, FL.

Bill was a retired monument sales representative working for Gardner Memorials in Schenectady and, most recently, Wm H. Young Monuments in Troy. He loved all sports, but was especially proud of his years playing fast-pitch softball. He was the first paid pitcher in the area, earning the nickname “Dollar Bill”.

He is survived by his devoted wife Carol Brown-Dawson, daughter Jacki Bittner (Peter) of Glenville, sons Michael Brown (Lori) of Rotterdam and Jeffrey Brown of Schenectady, grandchildren Vince Smeaton (Dominica), Charlie Smeaton, Ryan and Conner Brown, one great granddaughter, Penelope Smeaton, brother Tim Dawson (Marian) of Altamont, sister Judy Howard of Sebring, FL. and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Ruth and Larry Dawson, and brother, Jerry Dawson.