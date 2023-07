To the Editor:

Tell the District Deputy to pay the $55,000 plus irrigation costs out of her salary if it’s sooo important to have flowers four times a year.

After working for the District for 10 years, I found many places where costs could be cut. Of course every time I made a recommendation, the response was, “Thank you for your input.”

Our maintenance fees and amenities costs could be cut rather than increased!

Terrance Wilson

Village of Santiago