Monday, July 17, 2023
DUI suspect arrested while making beer run at Pinellas Plaza

By Staff Report
Robin Lopez
A drunk driving suspect was arrested while making a beer run at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

Robin B. Lopez, 38, of Wildwood, was at the wheel of a two-door silver 2011 Toyota Scion at about 11 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K service station on Burnsed Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He was passed out in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. An officer had to bang on the windshield several times before Lopez woke up and acknowledged the officer’s presence. Lopez said he was waiting on a friend.

The officer noted in the report that Lopez’s appearance was “sloppy and untidy” and he had urinated on himself.

The native of Venezuela admitted he had consumed six to seven beers and driven to the Circle K “to see his friend that works there and to get more beer,” the report said.

He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .113 and .112 blood alcohol content.

Lopez was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond. His vehicle was towed from the scene.

