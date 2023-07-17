To the Editor:

Community Development District 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers is right. In a recent meeting, he stated that: “I am uncomfortable with the facts I am looking at. They don’t make any sense.”

He is right. He was referring to the 65/35 percentage pervious to impervious split as a criteria for land coverage that says that no more than 35 percent of any construction footprint should be more than 35 percent impervious.

Loose stone is not impervious; it will allow more water to penetrate the soil than even sod will, thereby replenishing the below-ground water table. Sod on the other hand will retain water for some time, allowing it to runoff into the streets and/or evaporate into the air. Sod requires the use of precious water and costs more to maintain.

Somehow, in the determination of this 65/35 rule, loose stone was incorrectly thought to be equivalent to concrete, which it definitely is not. How much water would be retained by the Hoover Dam if it was made of loose stone?

The solution to the District supervisors’ quandary is simple: recognize that loose stone has the actual characteristic of excellent permeability and grandfather those properties all over the Villages that contain loose stone.

Let’s go back to making The Villages the friendly community it once was.

Steve Kieley

La Crescenta Villas