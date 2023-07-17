85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 17, 2023
type here...

Village of Springdale man nabbed after crashing unlicensed moped

By Staff Report
Brian Dean Lea
Brian Dean Lea

A Village of Springdale man has been nabbed for the second time this year while riding an unlicensed moped.

Brian Dean Lea, 30, who lists an address at 9336 SE 173rd Hyacinth St., was riding the black moped at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 when a Wildwood police officer noticed it did not have a license plate. Lea attempted to cross over the divided center of the highway and proceeded to crash. Lea tried to restart the moped, but the officer ordered him to stop.

The officer ran a computer check and found that Lea has a long history of driving offenses, including an arrest earlier this year when he was caught riding an unlicensed moped.

Lea, who was also arrested in 2021 after he tossed a cigarette from a car, was arrested multiple charges. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cut down on the flowers and reduce our fees

A Village of Santiago resident contends we could cut back on the flowers and stoop the rapid increase of fees on Villagers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Developer has fallen short in providing safe infrastructure

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends that the Developer has fallen short in providing safe infrastructure for residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump most dangerous person to American democracy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that former President Trump is a great danger to American democracy.

We purchased our homes in good faith and now we are being punished

A resident caught up in the stone vs. sod controversy points out that he and fellow homeowners purchased their homes in good faith and now they are being punished.

Sumter County needs to put the brakes on the growth

A Webster resident contends The Villages has gotten out of hand and Sumter County needs to put the brakes on growth.

Photos