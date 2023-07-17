Village of Springdale man nabbed after crashing unlicensed moped

A Village of Springdale man has been nabbed for the second time this year while riding an unlicensed moped.

Brian Dean Lea, 30, who lists an address at 9336 SE 173rd Hyacinth St., was riding the black moped at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 301 when a Wildwood police officer noticed it did not have a license plate. Lea attempted to cross over the divided center of the highway and proceeded to crash. Lea tried to restart the moped, but the officer ordered him to stop.

The officer ran a computer check and found that Lea has a long history of driving offenses, including an arrest earlier this year when he was caught riding an unlicensed moped.

Lea, who was also arrested in 2021 after he tossed a cigarette from a car, was arrested multiple charges. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.