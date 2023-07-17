Villager with vodka bottle in Publix bag arrested on drunk driving charge

A Villager with a bottle of vodka in a Publix bag was arrested on a drunk driving charge when she was found in the parking lot of a local gym.

A caller contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday night to report seeing “an elderly female stumbling to her car” parked at Anytime Fitness on State Road 44, according to an arrest report.

A deputy found 72-year-old Marion Notaro of the Ellie Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty slumped over at the wheel of her vehicle. It appeared the Queens, N.Y. native had been drinking. Her “speech was slurred and somewhat incoherent.” She also used a patrol car to “brace herself.”

She struggled through field sobriety exercises. She provided a single breath sample that measured .190 blood alcohol content. She provided two more breath samples, but was “unable to provide adequate samples of her breath.”

During an inventory of her vehicle, a half empty 750ml bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found inside a blue blag “wrapped up in a Publix shopping bag.”

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $750. She was also issued citations for refusal to submit to a breath test and possession of an open container.