91.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 17, 2023
type here...

Villager with vodka bottle in Publix bag arrested on drunk driving charge

By Staff Report
Marion Notaro
Marion Notaro

A Villager with a bottle of vodka in a Publix bag was arrested on a drunk driving charge when she was found in the parking lot of a local gym.

A caller contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office late Saturday night to report seeing “an elderly female stumbling to her car” parked at Anytime Fitness on State Road 44, according to an arrest report.

A deputy found 72-year-old Marion Notaro of the Ellie Villas in the Village of Chitty Chatty slumped over at the wheel of her vehicle. It appeared the Queens, N.Y. native had been drinking. Her “speech was slurred and somewhat incoherent.” She also used a patrol car to “brace herself.”

She struggled through field sobriety exercises. She provided a single breath sample that measured .190 blood alcohol content. She provided two more breath samples, but was “unable to provide adequate samples of her breath.”

During an inventory of her vehicle, a half empty 750ml bottle of Smirnoff vodka was found inside a blue blag “wrapped up in a Publix shopping bag.”

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $750. She was also issued citations for refusal to submit to a breath test and possession of an open container.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Who really benefits every time the flowers are changed?

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering who benefits from changing the flowers so frequently in The Villages.

Let’s go back to making The Villages the friendly community it once was

A resident of the La Cresenta Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, is hoping we can, “Go back to making The Villages the friendly community it once was.”

Cut down on the flowers and reduce our fees

A Village of Santiago resident contends we could cut back on the flowers and stoop the rapid increase of fees on Villagers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Developer has fallen short in providing safe infrastructure

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends that the Developer has fallen short in providing safe infrastructure for residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump most dangerous person to American democracy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that former President Trump is a great danger to American democracy.

Photos