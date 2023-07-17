85.6 F
The Villages
Monday, July 17, 2023
We all need to follow the rules at the pools

By Villages-News Editorial

The swimming pools are an important part of life here in The Villages.

The Recreation & Parks Department strives to make the pools safe for everyone’s use and enjoyment. To do that, we all have to follow the rules.

All eligible residents and their guests with valid Guest ID Cards are asked to refrain from:

  • Having glass containers inside any pool area
  • Throwing or tossing any objects/toys on pool decks or in the pools
  • Playing music too loud – please use headphones or earbuds
  • Smoking within the pool area; designated smoking areas are outside the pool area

All residents and guests are required to comply with ID requirements and ages to use the swimming pools and supporting amenities and children should have proper approved floatation devices.

