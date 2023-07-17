91.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 17, 2023
type here...

Who really benefits every time the flowers are changed?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I think that replacing the flowers four times a year is but much!
I see them replacing flowers right before the weather says the extremely cold weather is coming.
Why not try three times a year?
Forget about side deals with contractors. Up at Hacienda Country Club area and while heavy equipment was coming in and out, there was a flower crew changing flowers. A few days later I was going past and seen the new planted flowers smashed over and they were running over the irrigation lines and nozzles! Wonder who up the line is benefiting from this? Let’s cut back.

Alex Schrader
Village of Dunedin

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Let’s go back to making The Villages the friendly community it once was

A resident of the La Cresenta Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, is hoping we can, “Go back to making The Villages the friendly community it once was.”

Cut down on the flowers and reduce our fees

A Village of Santiago resident contends we could cut back on the flowers and stoop the rapid increase of fees on Villagers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Developer has fallen short in providing safe infrastructure

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends that the Developer has fallen short in providing safe infrastructure for residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump most dangerous person to American democracy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that former President Trump is a great danger to American democracy.

We purchased our homes in good faith and now we are being punished

A resident caught up in the stone vs. sod controversy points out that he and fellow homeowners purchased their homes in good faith and now they are being punished.

Photos