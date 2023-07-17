Who really benefits every time the flowers are changed?

To the Editor:

I think that replacing the flowers four times a year is but much!

I see them replacing flowers right before the weather says the extremely cold weather is coming.

Why not try three times a year?

Forget about side deals with contractors. Up at Hacienda Country Club area and while heavy equipment was coming in and out, there was a flower crew changing flowers. A few days later I was going past and seen the new planted flowers smashed over and they were running over the irrigation lines and nozzles! Wonder who up the line is benefiting from this? Let’s cut back.

Alex Schrader

Village of Dunedin